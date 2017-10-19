Edition:
United Kingdom

Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)

MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange

480.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
480.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
302,372
52-wk High
481.40
52-wk Low
257.20

Chart for

About

Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of hard landscaping products to both the domestic and public sector and commercial end markets. The Company's segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): £875.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 199.38
Dividend: 3.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about MSLH.L

BRIEF-Marshalls Plc buys CPM Group for total cash consideration of 38.3 mln stg​

* ‍acquisition of CPM group limited for a total cash consideration of £38.3m​

19 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - These retail chains can resist the Amazon vortex

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Amazon vortex won’t suck in everyone. That's the verdict of investors in the retail sector. Among potential competitors to the e-commerce juggernaut founded by Jeff Bezos, some – including Ross Stores, Home Depot and AutoZone – may have the wherewithal to withstand Amazon. The market is conferring on them valuations commensurate with, or better than, the one accorded to Amazon.

28 Aug 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-TJX among few bright spots in glum U.S. retail sector (Aug. 15)

Aug 15 TJX Cos Inc's quarterly performance was one of the few bright spots in the gloomy U.S. retail environment, proving that the company's off-price business model was luring shoppers even as competition from Amazon.com Inc intensifies.

16 Aug 2017

TJX among few bright spots in glum U.S. retail sector

TJX Cos Inc's quarterly performance was one of the few bright spots in the gloomy U.S. retail environment, proving that the company's off-price business model was luring shoppers even as competition from Amazon.com Inc intensifies.

15 Aug 2017

Off-price retailer TJX posts better-than-expected comparable sales

Aug 15 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price retail chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales at established stores as discounts attracted more shoppers.

15 Aug 2017

S&P 500, Dow end session flat, tech boosts Nasdaq

NEW YORK The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday's session flat after mixed economic data and retail earnings, while the Nasdaq had another record close with help from technology stocks. | Video

17 May 2017

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end session flat, tech boosts Nasdaq

* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)

16 May 2017

US STOCKS-S&P 500 falls on mixed data, Nasdaq helped by tech stocks

* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)

16 May 2017

TJX's slow comparable-sales growth adds to retail gloom

TJX Cos Inc , the owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, posted its slowest comparable-store sales growth in more than 10 quarters and forecast a disappointing current-quarter profit, adding to the gloom in the retail industry.

16 May 2017

UPDATE 2-TJX's slow comparable-sales growth adds to retail gloom

* Shares fall as much as 5 pct in early trading (Adds details, analyst comment; Updates shares)

16 May 2017
» More MSLH.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More MSLH.L Market Views