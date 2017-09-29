Massmart Holdings Ltd (MSMJ.J)
Protest at Wal-Mart owned South Africa business turns violent
JOHANNESBURG A violent protest flared on Friday at a Johannesburg store run by Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart where workers have staged a week-long strike over wages.
Cost cuts help Wal-Mart's South African arm Massmart
JOHANNESBURG Massmart Holdings Ltd , the South African arm of Wal-Mart , reported a small rise in half-year earnings on Thursday, helped by cost cuts as cash-strapped shoppers spent warily.
BRIEF-Massmart records H1 HEPS of 151.8 cents
Wal-Mart's South African unit Massmart H1 profit up 2.4 pct
South Africa's Massmart flags slower sales growth
JOHANNESBURG, July 17 South African retailer Massmart reported a sharp slowdown in half-year sales growth on Monday as its home market slipped into recession.
BRIEF-Massmart total sales up 0.5 pct for 26 weeks to 25 June
Wal-Mart's South African arm Massmart reports drop in like-for-like sales
South Africa's Edcon taps former Massmart boss as CEO
JOHANNESBURG, May 25 South African retailer Edcon has chosen former Massmart boss Grant Pattison to take over as chief executive next year, the company said on Thursday.