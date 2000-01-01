Edition:
MM Group for Industry and International Trade SAE (MTIE.CA)

MTIE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

11.20EGP
1:25pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.20 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
£11.40
Open
£11.23
Day's High
£11.40
Day's Low
£11.20
Volume
1,179,002
Avg. Vol
535,751
52-wk High
£11.98
52-wk Low
£6.00

Chart for

About

MM Group for Industry & International Trade, part of the Mohamed Mahmoud Sons Group, is an Egypt-based company that is primarily engaged in three main activities: the supply of seamless pipes for oil pipeline, waterline and natural gas line projects; the import and distribution of agricultural tractors, earth-moving equipment... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,395.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 396.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates