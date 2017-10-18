Edition:
Mitie Group PLC (MTO.L)

About

Mitie Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing management services. The Company focuses on providing strategic outsourcing services. The Company operates through various segments, including Soft FM, Hard FM and Property Management. The Company's Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental... (more)

Latest News about MTO.L

BRIEF-British outsourcing company Mitie wins Scottish contracts worth 50 mln stg

* MITIE’S PROPERTY MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HAS BEEN AWARDED A NUMBER OF SOCIAL HOUSING CONTRACTS IN SCOTLAND‍​

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍Standard Life Aberdeen portfolio raises stake in Mitie to 8.08 pct - filing

* ‍STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC AFFILIATED INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT​ PORTFOLIO RAISES STAKE IN MITIE TO 8.08 PERCENT FROM 6.24 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER - FILING Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs

British outsourcing company Mitie Group may cut up to 480 jobs as it overhauls its cleaning and engineering divisions, and said the cost of its turnaround would be higher than expected.

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Britain's Mitie may cut 480 jobs, raises clean-up costs

* Shares pare early losses (Adds Unite statement, analyst comment, updates shares)

20 Sep 2017

Mitie may cut 480 jobs as clean up continues

Sept 20 British outsourcing company Mitie Group said it may cut up to 480 jobs after restructuring its cleaning and engineering divisions as it continues with its turnaround drive.

20 Sep 2017

UK financial watchdog probes Mitie over timing of profit warning

Britain's financial watchdog has launched an investigation into Mitie over its 2015-16 results and the timing of a September 2016 profit warning, adding to problems at the outsourcing company as it tries to revive its fortunes.

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-UK financial watchdog probes Mitie over timing of profit warning

* Firm has restated accounts, cut costs under new CEO (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 29

Aug 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 35 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.71 percent ahead of the cash market open.

29 Aug 2017

UK financial watchdog investigates Mitie over September profit warning

Aug 29 Britain's financial watchdog is investigating outsourcing company Mitie Group over the "timeliness" of a profit warning last September and the preparation and content of its financial information, the company said on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-UK watchdog probes Deloitte's auditing of Mitie accounts

* UK service companies facing margin pressure (Adds background, context, shares)

31 Jul 2017
