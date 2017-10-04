Edition:
Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

MTRO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,634.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,634.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
119,540
52-wk High
3,872.00
52-wk Low
2,618.00

About

Metro Bank PLC (the Bank) is a deposit-taking and lending institution. The Bank's principal activities include provision of banking and related services. It is focused on retail and small and medium size commercial customers. It offers personal and business banking services. Its everyday banking products include current... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,019.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 88.43
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about MTRO.L

MOVES-Metro Bank names Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors

Oct 4 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Roger Fenwick as director of specialist sectors for its commercial business.

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Metro Bank appoints Martyn Atkinson as CIO

* ‍Appointment of Martyn Atkinson as chief information officer, with him taking up new role on Sept 4, 2017​

08 Aug 2017

Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit

British lender Metro Bank Plc raised 278 million pounds by selling new shares to investors and also generated a pretax profit in the first half of the year.

26 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's Metro Bank raises cash, swings to H1 profit

* Bank raised 277.9 million pounds in placing overnight (Adds CEO quotes)

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Metro Bank announces placing to raise about 277.9 mln pounds

* RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 277.9 MLN STG FOR COMPANY VIA PLACING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

26 Jul 2017

British lender Metro Bank swings to profit in first half

July 26 British lender Metro Bank Plc posted a pretax profit in the first-half, driven by growth in lending and customer deposits.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Metro Bank says raised 277.9 mln stg through placing

* Metro bank plc announces the successful completion of the non pre-emptive cash placing of new ordinary shares

26 Jul 2017

MOVES-Britain's Metro Bank adds Monique Melis to board

June 21 Britain's Metro Bank Plc said on Wednesday it appointed Monique Melis as an independent non-executive director to its board.

21 Jun 2017

UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital

Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP [CBS.UL] for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.

02 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's Metro Bank buys mortgage portfolio from Cerberus Capital

June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.

02 Jun 2017
