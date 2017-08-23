Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd (MURJ.J)
UPDATE 1-Murray & Roberts earnings drop on losses in Middle East
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to losses in its Middle East business and a settlement with the South African government.
Murray & Roberts' FY earnings slump on Middle East business
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South African engineering and construction group Murray & Roberts reported a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings on Wednesday due to a loss incurred in its Middle East business and a settlement with South Africa's government.
BRIEF-Murray & Roberts acquires further stake in Bombela Concession
* BOUYGUES AND BOMBARDIER AGREED TO SELL 8.5% EACH TO MURRAY & ROBERTS, INCREASING ITS SHAREHOLDING IN BCC TO 50%
South Africa's Murray and Roberts to exit Middle East
JOHANNESBURG, May 8 South Africa's Murray and Roberts (M&R) will exit the Middle East as part of its 314 million rand ($23 million) disposal of its infrastructure and building business, it said on Monday.