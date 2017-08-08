Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)
MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.10INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs499.00
Open
Rs498.95
Day's High
Rs502.30
Day's Low
Rs496.30
Volume
279,643
Avg. Vol
706,541
52-wk High
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00
About
Muthoot Finance Limited is a gold financing company. The Company is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is engaged in providing loan (financing) against collateral of gold jewelry. The Company operates through two segments: Financing and Power Generation. The Company provides personal and business loans (secured by... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs197,246.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|399.57
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|2.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)
* Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million
BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees