Muthoot Finance Ltd (MUTT.NS)

MUTT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.10INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs499.00
Open
Rs498.95
Day's High
Rs502.30
Day's Low
Rs496.30
Volume
279,643
Avg. Vol
706,541
52-wk High
Rs525.50
52-wk Low
Rs262.00

Muthoot Finance Limited is a gold financing company. The Company is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which is engaged in providing loan (financing) against collateral of gold jewelry. The Company operates through two segments: Financing and Power Generation. The Company provides personal and business loans (secured by... (more)

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs197,246.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 399.57
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 2.43

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India)

* Says to make additional investment in Muthoot Homefin (India) via purchase of 8.8 million shares aggregating to INR 387.2 million

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 3.29 billion rupees

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Muthoot Finance March-qtr net PAT rises

* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees

18 May 2017
