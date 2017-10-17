Edition:
United Kingdom

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen (MUVGn.DE)

MUVGn.DE on Xetra

186.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€186.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
560,904
52-wk High
€189.40
52-wk Low
€165.55

Chart for

About

Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen is a Germany-based company engaged in reinsurance and insurance business. The Company divides its operations into reinsurance, primary insurance, and Munich Health and Asset management. The Reinsurance business comprises five divisions: Life; Europe and Latin America;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €28,680.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 155.03
Dividend: 8.60
Yield (%): 4.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.56 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 8.53 14.09

Latest News about MUVGn.DE

Munich Re gets on board with new hyperloop transport system

FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Munich Re, the German reinsurance company, is working on ways to insure a new high-speed capsule transportation system, giving a boost to this new technology known as hyperloop.

17 Oct 2017

Scandal-hit KPMG South Africa vows reforms, loses another client

CAPE TOWN South African waste management company Interwaste fired KPMG as its auditor on Thursday, dealing another blow to the accounting firm ensnared in a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma. | Video

05 Oct 2017

Scandal-hit KPMG South Africa vows reforms, loses another client

CAPE TOWN South African waste management company Interwaste fired KPMG as its auditor on Thursday, dealing another blow to the accounting firm ensnared in a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma. | Video

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Scandal-hit KPMG South Africa vows reforms, loses another client

* Major financial clients weighing whether to cut ties (Adds Interwaste)

05 Oct 2017

Pressure grows on KPMG as Munich Re Africa drops it as auditor

JOHANNESBURG The African arm of Germany's Munich Re has dropped KPMG as its auditor, the latest company to distance itself from the accountancy firm entangled in a scandal involving friends of South African President Jacob Zuma.

03 Oct 2017

Pressure grows on KPMG as Munich Re Africa drops it as auditor

JOHANNESBURG The African arm of Germany's Munich Re has dropped KPMG as its auditor, the latest company to distance itself from the accountancy firm entangled in a scandal involving friends of South African President Jacob Zuma.

03 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Pressure grows on KPMG as Munich Re Africa drops it as auditor

* Major bank gets demands from big clients to drop KPMG (Recasts with Munich Re)

03 Oct 2017

Munich Re's Africa unit drops KPMG as auditor

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 Munich Re African unit has dropped KPMG as its auditor, its regional chief executive said on Tuesday.

03 Oct 2017

Generali considers sale of German life portfolio to fund expansion

MILAN/FRANKFURT Generali is open to selling its 40 billion euro (35.22 billion pounds)German life insurance portfolio to free up capital and accelerate growth in its second-biggest market, the company said on Thursday.

28 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Generali considers sale of German life portfolio to fund expansion

MILAN/FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Generali is open to selling its 40 billion euro ($47 billion) German life insurance portfolio to free up capital and accelerate growth in its second-biggest market, the company said on Thursday.

28 Sep 2017
» More MUVGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates