Edition:
United Kingdom

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

NA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

61.97CAD
6:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.37 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
$61.60
Open
$61.69
Day's High
$62.00
Day's Low
$61.65
Volume
336,221
Avg. Vol
970,792
52-wk High
$62.00
52-wk Low
$46.45

Chart for

About

National Bank of Canada (the Bank) is an integrated group, which provides financial services to consumers, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations in its domestic market and also offers specialized services internationally. The Bank's segments are Personal and Commercial, which includes the banking,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): $20,844.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 341.20
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 3.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates