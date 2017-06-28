Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)
NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
710.30INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Navin Fluorine International Limited is engaged in the chemicals business. The Company focuses on fluorine chemistry, producing refrigeration gases, some basic building block fluorides and specialty organofluorines. Its business units include refrigerants, which manufactures refrigerant gases under the Mafron brand; inorganic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs37,251.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.28
|Dividend:
|2.60
|Yield (%):
|0.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Navin Fluorine International says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co
* Says Mafatlal Industries sells entire stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: