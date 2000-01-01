Edition:
National Fertilizers Ltd (NAFT.NS)

NAFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.85INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+1.56%)
Prev Close
Rs60.90
Open
Rs61.10
Day's High
Rs63.90
Day's Low
Rs60.85
Volume
894,544
Avg. Vol
1,025,086
52-wk High
Rs89.45
52-wk Low
Rs29.50

About

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is an India-based company engaged in producing and marketing urea, neem coated urea, bio-fertilizers (solid and liquid) and other allied industrial products. The Company's business segments are Urea and Other Products, including industrial products, bio fertilizers and traded products. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.93
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs31,568.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 490.58
Dividend: 0.85
Yield (%): 1.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

