Edition:
United Kingdom

National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS)

NALU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

85.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs84.95
Open
Rs84.75
Day's High
Rs87.40
Day's Low
Rs83.70
Volume
7,694,905
Avg. Vol
4,735,730
52-wk High
Rs89.55
52-wk Low
Rs45.00

Chart for

About

National Aluminium Company Limited is engaged in the production of alumina, aluminum and power. The Company operates in three segments: Chemicals, Aluminium and Unallocated Common. Chemicals include calcined alumina, alumina hydrate and other related products. Aluminium includes aluminum ingots, wire rods, billets, strips,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs158,210.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,932.93
Dividend: 2.80
Yield (%): 4.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 10.90
ROE: -- 2.95 14.09

Latest News about NALU.NS

Morning News Call - India, June 6

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: IndiGrid listing ceremony at BSE in Mumbai. 7:30 pm: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an industry event in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - YUAN FOCUS The Chinese

06 Jun 2017
» More NALU.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates