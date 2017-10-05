Edition:
United Kingdom

Natco Pharma Ltd (NATP.NS)

NATP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

979.90INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.05 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs987.95
Open
Rs986.00
Day's High
Rs992.90
Day's Low
Rs975.35
Volume
409,999
Avg. Vol
426,523
52-wk High
Rs1,090.00
52-wk Low
Rs500.00

Chart for

About

Natco Pharma Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing finished dosage formulations (FDF) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The Company's segments include active pharmaceuticals ingredient, finished dosage formulations, job works, pharmacy and others. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs173,105.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 174.31
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about NATP.NS

BRIEF-Natco Pharma's marketing partner Mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S.

* Says marketing partner mylan launches generic glatiramer acetate in U.S. Market Source text - http://bit.ly/2xUtxo0 Further company coverage:

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V.C. Nannapaneni as chairman, MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wuXVkS Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for reappointment of V C Nannapaneni as chairman, MD

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Natco Pharma says co, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets‍​

* Says Natco, Lupin get FDA nod for generic lanthanum carbonate chewable tablets‍​

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma June-qtr consol profit surges

* June quarter consol profit 940 million rupees versus profit of 477 million rupees last year

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Natco Pharma gets final ANDA approval for azacitidine for injection

* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma March-qtr consol profit after tax and NCI more than doubles

* March quarter consol profit after tax and NCI at 1.77 billion rupees

30 May 2017

BRIEF-RBI says foreign shareholding limit in Natco Pharma hiked to 49 pct

* FIIs/FPIs can now invest from 31.50 to 49 per cent under PIS in Natco Pharma Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2qiTUzx Further company coverage:

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches Pomalid in India

* Says Natco launches Pomalid, first generic version of pomalidomide capsules,for treatment of a specific blood cancer, in India Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r0381s) Further company coverage:

10 May 2017

BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches drug to treat Hepatitis C virus infection

* Says drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qfTJ90) Further company coverage:

08 May 2017
» More NATP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates