Naturex SA (NATU.PA)
NATU.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
97.16EUR
3:48pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.02 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
€97.18
Open
€97.00
Day's High
€97.43
Day's Low
€96.52
Volume
2,274
Avg. Vol
4,617
52-wk High
€99.90
52-wk Low
€74.18
About
Naturex SA is a France-based company that specializes in the production of natural extracts for use in colorings and flavorings, as well as with nutraceutical and antioxidant properties. All the products are marketed under four product lines: NAT arom, NAT stabil, NAT color, NAT healthy, NAT textur, NAT F&V, NAT taste, NAT Life,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|22.44
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|12.37
|ROE:
|15.76
BRIEF-Naturex signs global distribution agreement with Mycotechnology
* SIGNS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COLORADO-BASED START-UP, MYCOTECHNOLOGY, FOR THEIR PURETASTE, SHIITAKE MUSHROOM PLANT PROTEIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Naturex H1 current operating income stable at 18.1 million euros
* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 18.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Naturex acquires selected industrial technologies and operations of Haliburton International Foods
* ACQUISITION OF SELECTED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES AND OPERATIONS OF HALIBURTON INTERNATIONAL FOODS
BRIEF-Naturex H1 revenue stable at 207.5 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 207.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 208.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2uQM14E Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Naturex Q1 recurring operating EBITDA up at 15.8 million euros
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 104.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.4 MILLION YEAR AGO