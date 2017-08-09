Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)
NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.10INR
11:11am BST
170.10INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs170.30
Rs170.30
Open
Rs172.30
Rs172.30
Day's High
Rs172.30
Rs172.30
Day's Low
Rs168.50
Rs168.50
Volume
37,881
37,881
Avg. Vol
66,840
66,840
52-wk High
Rs193.50
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00
Rs93.00
About
Navneet Education Limited, formerly Navneet Publication (India) Limited, is engaged in the business of publication of education and non-education books, and manufacture of paper and non-paper stationery products. The Company's segments include Publication, Stationery and Others. Its geographical segments include North & Central... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs38,256.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|233.56
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.03
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.72
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Navneet Education June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 1.10 billion rupees versus 168.6 million rupees year ago