NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

NBCC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.10INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.00 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs254.10
Open
Rs255.45
Day's High
Rs265.35
Day's Low
Rs252.75
Volume
3,298,906
Avg. Vol
1,420,475
52-wk High
Rs265.35
52-wk Low
Rs132.70

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd., provides civil engineering construction services. The Company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC). The PMC segment offers management and... (more)

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs194,490.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 900.00
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 0.75

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees

* Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai Source text: http://bit.ly/2hiAB34 Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017
