NBCC (India) Ltd (NBCC.NS)

260.10INR
260.10INR
Change (% chg)
Rs6.00 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs254.10
Open
Rs255.45
Day's High
Rs265.35
Day's Low
Rs252.75
Volume
3,298,906
Avg. Vol
1,420,475
52-wk High
Rs265.35
52-wk Low
Rs132.70
About
NBCC (India) Limited, formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd., provides civil engineering construction services. The Company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC). The PMC segment offers management and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs194,490.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|900.00
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|0.75
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees
BRIEF-NBCC (India) gets LoI worth up to 32 bln rupees

Says LoI for planning, designing & construction of office complex and residential quarters in mumbai