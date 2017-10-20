Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)

BRIEF-‍Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics * ‍Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics on its next generation of stand-alone no-donors in a novel sustained release ophthalmic formulation​

BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement * REG-NICOX AND PSIVIDA ENTER STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP SUSTAINED RELEASE DRUG TO LOWER INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE IN PATIENTS WITH GLAUCOMA

BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients​ * Nicox-Co and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma​

BRIEF-Nicox announces licensing agreement with Eyevance * ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH EYEVANCE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ZERVIATETM IN UNITED STATES

BRIEF-Nicox H1 operating loss narrows to ‍​11.6 million euros * ‍ZERVIATE (CETIRIZINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION), 0.24% NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) APPROVED​

BRIEF-NicOx raises $31 million in private placement of shares * ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO RAISE EUR 26.25 MILLION (USD 30.97 MILLION)

BRIEF-Nicox lists 3.5 million new shares on Euronext Paris * NICOX SA TO LIST 3.5 MILLION NEW SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS AS OF AUGUST 17; REFERENCE PRICE: EUR 7.5

BRIEF-Nicox announces 26.25 million euros financing * NICOX SA - ‍RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY TO A SPECIFIC CATEGORY OF INVESTORS​

BRIEF-Nicox launches capital increase of 597,897 euros following FDA's approval of Zerviate * ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ISSUING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE EURONEXT REGULATED MARKET IN PARIS OF 597,897 NEW SHARES AWARDED TO EXISTING ACIEX SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWING THE US FDA'S APPROVAL OF ZERVIATE