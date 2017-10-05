Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NDM.TO)
2.51CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.08 (-3.09%)
$2.59
$2.63
$2.63
$2.49
578,713
672,450
$4.54
$0.91
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$738.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|303.91
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.92
|14.09
BRIEF-Pebble Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations
* Pebble Limited Partnership introduces Pebble Project considerations focused on a reduced mine-site footprint and enhanced environmental safeguards
UPDATE 2-U.S. EPA paves way for stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.
U.S. EPA paves way for stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. environmental regulators have cleared the path for a stalled copper and gold mine in Alaska by agreeing to settle current lawsuits and other issues over the project, which had drawn environmental concerns over its potential impact on the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
|$20.42
|+0.20
|Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N)
|$37.37
|-0.42
|AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J)
|13,100.00
|+200.00
|Coeur Mining Inc (CXC.AX)
|--
|--
|Hecla Mining Company (HL.N)
|$5.01
|+0.01
|Hecla Mining Company (HL_pb.N)
|$53.50
|--