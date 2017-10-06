Edition:
United Kingdom

Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)

NEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,459.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
21,479.00
Open
21,591.00
Day's High
21,635.00
Day's Low
21,234.00
Volume
146,483
Avg. Vol
1,069,419
52-wk High
26,900.00
52-wk Low
19,800.00

Chart for

About

Nedbank Group Limited is a financial services provider. The Company's principal banking subsidiary is Nedbank Limited. The Company provides wholesale and retail banking services, and insurance, asset management and wealth management offerings. The Company's segments include Nedbank Group, Nedbank Corporate and Investment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): R101,604.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 498.11
Dividend: 610.00
Yield (%): 6.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about NEDJ.J

BRIEF-Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa

* ‍NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA​

06 Oct 2017

Bookrunner tie-up overshadows South Africa's bond return

LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - South Africa sold US$2.5bn of bonds on Tuesday in its first transaction since its downgrade to junk status - but all the chatter was about the line-up of the bookrunners.

21 Sep 2017

Fitch Affirms Ecobank Transnational Inc at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Togo-based Ecobank Transnational Incorporated's (ETI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. ETI is the holding company of the pan-African Ecobank group. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs and VIABILITY RATING Fitch rates ETI, a diversified bank holding company, based on the consolidated ri

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Nedbank Group reports HY headline earnings of 5.3 bln rand

* NEDBANK GROUP-2017 GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN DILUTED HEPS IS FOR THIS MEASURE TO BE POSITIVE, BUT LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO GROWTH IN NOMINAL GDP

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Nedbank says Thulani Sibeko to resign

* Nedbank group- says resignation of Thulani Sibeko as group executive: group marketing, communications and corporate affairs with effect from 27 June

27 Jun 2017
» More NEDJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates