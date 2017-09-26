Edition:
United Kingdom

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)

NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.10INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.05
Day's High
Rs51.70
Day's Low
Rs49.75
Volume
508,618
Avg. Vol
790,572
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45

Chart for

About

Network18 Media & Investments Limited is a media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the advertisement and sponsorship, magazines advertisement, and mobile short messaging and mobile advertisement. Its segments include media operations, film production and distribution, and others. It has interests in television... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.31 10.90
ROE: -- 10.87 14.09

Latest News about NEFI.NS

BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs

* Gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2xGWGCs Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows

July 18 India's Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking

* Entered into business transfer deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking as going concern on slump sale basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI8m6K) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017
» More NEFI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.