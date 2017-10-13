Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)
NEKG.DE on Xetra
75.43EUR
4:35pm BST
75.43EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-2.77 (-3.54%)
€-2.77 (-3.54%)
Prev Close
€78.20
€78.20
Open
€78.00
€78.00
Day's High
€78.74
€78.74
Day's Low
€75.12
€75.12
Volume
90,064
90,064
Avg. Vol
38,185
38,185
52-wk High
€79.53
€79.53
52-wk Low
€47.03
€47.03
About
Nemetschek SE is a Germany-based software developer for the construction industry. The Company operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media and Entertainment. The Design segment focuses on building information modeling (BIM) oriented solutions for computer aided design (CAD) and computer aided engineering... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,866.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|38.50
|Dividend:
|0.65
|Yield (%):
|0.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln
* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering