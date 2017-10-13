Edition:
United Kingdom

Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)

NEKG.DE on Xetra

75.43EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.77 (-3.54%)
Prev Close
€78.20
Open
€78.00
Day's High
€78.74
Day's Low
€75.12
Volume
90,064
Avg. Vol
38,185
52-wk High
€79.53
52-wk Low
€47.03

Chart for

About

Nemetschek SE is a Germany-based software developer for the construction industry. The Company operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media and Entertainment. The Design segment focuses on building information modeling (BIM) oriented solutions for computer aided design (CAD) and computer aided engineering... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,866.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 38.50
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 0.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.93 10.90
ROE: -- 14.41 14.09

Latest News about NEKG.DE

BRIEF-Nemetschek buys U.S. software maker Risa for $24.9 mln

* Says acquires leading U.S. software provider Risa for structural engineering

13 Oct 2017
» More NEKG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates