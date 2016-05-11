National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)
NEX.L on London Stock Exchange
343.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
343.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
343.90
343.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
557,955
557,955
52-wk High
389.00
389.00
52-wk Low
332.40
332.40
About
National Express Group PLC is an international transport company. The Company's segments include UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America (operates school bus and transit services), Spain and Morocco (operates bus and coach services), and Central functions. The UK Bus segment's services are operated from nine garages across... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,816.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|511.74
|Dividend:
|4.26
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.98
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.85
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Are National Express Group plc, OneSavings Bank plc & Novae Group plc dividend buys after today's updates?
- Should you buy Experian plc, National Express Group plc and Centaur Media plc today?
- Are Dividends At National Express Group PLC, Diageo plc And UBM plc About To Explode?
- Does FirstGroup plc's Earnings Beat Make It A Better Buy Than Stagecoach Group plc or National Express Group plc?
- FirstGroup plc Slides: Is National Express Group PLC Or Go-Ahead Group plc A Better Buy?
- Buses & Railways: A Safe Investment Right Now?