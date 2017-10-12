Edition:
United Kingdom

National Grid PLC (NG.L)

NG.L on London Stock Exchange

935.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
935.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,641,814
52-wk High
1,174.36
52-wk Low
910.30

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company's segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain;

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): £31,930.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,404.81
Dividend: 29.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.24 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.90 10.90
ROE: -- 12.95 14.09

Latest News about NG.L

Britain has enough power to meet winter demand - National Grid

LONDON Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities after Hurricane Harvey

* No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities following Hurricane Harvey

06 Sep 2017

Britain to open $381 mln renewable subsidy auction on Aug. 14 - National Grid

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain will open its second auction for renewable subsidies, worth 290 million pounds ($381 million) a year, on Aug. 14, National Grid said on Thursday.

03 Aug 2017

National Grid to create separate system operator

OSLO Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

03 Aug 2017

Britain's National Grid to create separate system operator

OSLO, Aug 3 Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

03 Aug 2017

Gas distribution business Cadent refunds 54 million pounds to Ofgem

LONDON British gas distribution business Cadent has agreed to refund 54 million pounds of price control allowances to regulator Ofgem because the company will no longer be making some investments in its central London gas network.

04 Jul 2017

Foresight Group buys British battery storage project

LONDON Foresight Group has made its first foray into battery energy storage, buying a 35 megawatt (MW) project in Britain, the infrastructure and private equity investment manager said on Wednesday.

21 Jun 2017

