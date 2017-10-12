National Grid PLC (NG.L)

Britain has enough power to meet winter demand - National Grid LONDON Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

Britain has enough power to meet winter demand -National Grid LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will have enough power generation and imports through interconnectors to meet demand this winter, National Grid said in its 2017/18 winter outlook report on Thursday.

BRIEF-No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities after Hurricane Harvey * No major damage identified at Williams Partners’ facilities following Hurricane Harvey

Britain to open $381 mln renewable subsidy auction on Aug. 14 - National Grid LONDON, Aug 3 Britain will open its second auction for renewable subsidies, worth 290 million pounds ($381 million) a year, on Aug. 14, National Grid said on Thursday.

National Grid to create separate system operator OSLO Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

Britain's National Grid to create separate system operator OSLO, Aug 3 Britain's National Grid will create a new company to separately operate its electricity system by April 2019, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

Gas distribution business Cadent refunds 54 million pounds to Ofgem LONDON British gas distribution business Cadent has agreed to refund 54 million pounds of price control allowances to regulator Ofgem because the company will no longer be making some investments in its central London gas network.

Foresight Group buys British battery storage project LONDON Foresight Group has made its first foray into battery energy storage, buying a 35 megawatt (MW) project in Britain, the infrastructure and private equity investment manager said on Wednesday.