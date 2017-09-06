Edition:
New Gold Inc (NGD.TO)

NGD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.60CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$4.61
Open
$4.58
Day's High
$4.66
Day's Low
$4.55
Volume
872,440
Avg. Vol
1,094,434
52-wk High
$6.09
52-wk Low
$3.11

About

New Gold Inc. is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.37
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,836.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 575.53
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about NGD.TO

BRIEF-New Gold provides Rainy River project update schedule and capital cost remain on track

* New Gold provides Rainy River project update; schedule and capital cost remain on track

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-New gold announces Paula Myson CFO

* New Gold announces management appointments and addition of new director

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* New Gold announces 2017 second quarter results; Rainy River project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-New Gold provides rainy river development update

* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Parlane Resource says to sell all of its interest in big bear property to New Gold

* Parlane Resource - reached an agreement to sell all of its interest in big bear property, to new gold inc. For total cash consideration of C$2.5 million

15 May 2017

BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property

* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million

15 May 2017

BRIEF-New Gold announces pricing of $300 mln senior notes offering

* New Gold announces pricing of $300 million senior notes offering

04 May 2017

BRIEF-New Gold announces launch of $300 million senior notes offering

* New Gold announces launch of $300 million senior notes offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding $300 million 7.00pct senior notes

04 May 2017

BRIEF-New Gold Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* New gold announces 2017 first quarter results with record low all-in sustaining costs and lowers full-year cost guidance

26 Apr 2017
