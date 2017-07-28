Edition:
Northam Platinum Ltd (NHMJ.J)

NHMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

4,917.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

-83.00 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
5,000.00
Open
5,025.00
Day's High
5,025.00
Day's Low
4,800.00
Volume
185,076
Avg. Vol
936,974
52-wk High
6,035.00
52-wk Low
3,593.00

About

Northam Platinum Limited is an independent integrated platinum group metal (PGM) producer. The Company operates through two segments: the Zondereinde mine and the Booysendal mine. The Zondereinde lease area is also the location for the Company's metallurgical operations, which include a smelter and base metals recovery plant.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.77
Market Cap(Mil.): R24,678.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 509.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

BRIEF-Northam Platinum acquires Platinum Group Metals recycling assets in U.S

* ACQUISITION OF PLATINUM GROUP METALS RECYCLING ASSETS IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

28 Jul 2017

PLATINUM WEEK-Northam Platinum hunting for quality South African mines to buy

LONDON, May 19 South African miner Northam Platinum is searching for mines to buy but is struggling to find high-quality, mechanised operations for sale in South Africa, its chief executive said.

19 May 2017
