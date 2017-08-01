Edition:
United Kingdom

NIIT Ltd (NIIT.NS)

NIIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.60 (+4.26%)
Prev Close
Rs108.10
Open
Rs110.05
Day's High
Rs113.70
Day's Low
Rs109.20
Volume
4,225,086
Avg. Vol
1,432,569
52-wk High
Rs119.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

Chart for

About

NIIT Limited is a skills and talent development company. The Company operates through the learning business segment. It offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. Its geographical segments include India, America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its lines... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs17,436.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 165.98
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about NIIT.NS

BRIEF-NIIT Ltd says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO

* Says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO of NIIT Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's NIIT June-qtr consol profit surges

* NIIT - consol PAT in June-quarter last year was 8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net revenue was 2.10 billion rupees

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone OnDemand

* Says NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone on demand

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's NIIT March-qtr consol PAT rises 70 pct

* March quarter consol net revenue 3.62 billion rupees, up 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 May 2017
» More NIIT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates