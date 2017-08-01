NIIT Ltd (NIIT.NS)
NIIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.70INR
11:29am BST
112.70INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.60 (+4.26%)
Rs4.60 (+4.26%)
Prev Close
Rs108.10
Rs108.10
Open
Rs110.05
Rs110.05
Day's High
Rs113.70
Rs113.70
Day's Low
Rs109.20
Rs109.20
Volume
4,225,086
4,225,086
Avg. Vol
1,432,569
1,432,569
52-wk High
Rs119.00
Rs119.00
52-wk Low
Rs69.10
Rs69.10
About
NIIT Limited is a skills and talent development company. The Company operates through the learning business segment. It offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. Its geographical segments include India, America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its lines... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,436.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|165.98
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-NIIT Ltd says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO
* Says Sapnesh Lalla takes charge as CEO of NIIT Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's NIIT June-qtr consol profit surges
* NIIT - consol PAT in June-quarter last year was 8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net revenue was 2.10 billion rupees
BRIEF-NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone OnDemand
* Says NIIT forms strategic relationship with Cornerstone on demand
BRIEF-India's NIIT March-qtr consol PAT rises 70 pct
* March quarter consol net revenue 3.62 billion rupees, up 51 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: