Niveus Investments Ltd (NIVJ.J)

3,900.00ZAc
2:34pm BST
0.00 (+0.00%)
3,900.00
3,550.00
3,975.00
3,550.00
7,790
14,462
4,760.00
3,056.00

Niveus Investments Limited is an investment holding company. The Company's interests consist mainly of investments in the gaming and alcoholic beverage sectors. Its segments include Gaming and entertainment, and Beverages. It holds approximately three principal unlisted investments across a diversified range of sectors. The... (more)

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): R4,529.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 119.16
Dividend: 22.00
Yield (%): 1.05

P/E (TTM): -- 6.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 22.24 10.90
ROE: -- 22.29 14.09

BRIEF-Niveus Investments full-year diluted HEPS rises

* FY revenue of 86.6 million rand versus 74.9 million rand year ago

24 May 2017
