Nike Inc (NKE.N)
53.66USD
23 Oct 2017
$0.60 (+1.13%)
$53.06
$53.06
$53.94
$53.00
4,034,160
2,470,566
$60.53
$49.04
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$86,041.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,641.39
|Dividend:
|0.18
|Yield (%):
|1.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.85
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.61
|14.09
UPDATE 1-Puma raises outlook for third time this year
* Puma, Adidas taking U.S. market share from Nike (Adds details, background)
UPDATE 1-Nike's road to recovery in North America likely a long one
Sept 27 Nike Inc's fight to claw back market share in an intensifying U.S. sneaker price war is still some way off bearing fruit, analysts said on Wednesday, a day after the sportswear giant reported its weakest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years.
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as Trump's tax plan awaited
* Dollar up 0.5 pct on Yellen's hawkish remarks, tax plan hopes
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 27
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Nike posts slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly 7 years
Nike Inc posted its slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years in the face of intensifying competition from Adidas AG and said it expects a further drop in revenue from North America.
Nike Inc posted its slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years in the face of intensifying competition from Adidas AG and said it expects a further drop in revenue from North America.
UPDATE 3-Nike posts slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly 7 years
* Q1 EPS 57 cents vs. est. 48 cents (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
BRIEF-Nike Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nike's quarterly profit drops 24 pct
Sept 26 Nike Inc reported a 23.9 percent drop in quarterly profit as the world's largest footwear maker discounted heavily and spent more to expand its direct-to-consumer business.
BRIEF-Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense
* Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense
