NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)
2,901.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,901.00
--
--
--
--
275,668
2,982.00
1,277.18
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,821.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|204.29
|Dividend:
|10.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.06
|14.09
BRIEF-NMC updates on regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia
* NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - September 17
DUBAI, Sept 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NMC Health targets acquisition-led growth to keep FTSE 100 slot
ABU DHABI NMC Health , the United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, plans to expand in Europe and the Gulf to retain its recently won place in London's FTSE 100 blue chip index.
UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent
ABU DHABI NMC Health , the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.
UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9 percent
ABU DHABI, July 1 NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, said on Saturday its shareholder Centurion Investments had raised its stake in NMC by 4.9 percent.
Billionaire B. R. Shetty aims for $1 bln in revenue from Indian film epic
ABU DHABI, June 4 UAE-based Indian billionaire B. R. Shetty, who has interests in healthcare and finance, said on Sunday that he expects to make $1 billion in revenue from his first foray into the film-making business - an adaptation of the epic Sanskrit poem the Mahabharata.
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NMC Health, Ashmore, Dallah weighing bids for Saudia medical unit-sources
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, May 22 UAE health operator NMC Health, asset manager Ashmore Group and Dallah Health are separately considering bids for the Jeddah-based medical services business of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) which could fetch $500 million, sources familiar with the deal said.
