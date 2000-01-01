Nampak Ltd (NPKJ.J)
NPKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,843.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
1,843.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
-27.00 (-1.44%)
-27.00 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
1,870.00
1,870.00
Open
1,846.00
1,846.00
Day's High
1,868.00
1,868.00
Day's Low
1,835.00
1,835.00
Volume
269,739
269,739
Avg. Vol
1,618,922
1,618,922
52-wk High
2,361.00
2,361.00
52-wk Low
1,551.00
1,551.00
About
Nampak Limited is a diversified packaging company. The Company's Bevcan division produces aluminum and tinplate beverage cans. Its DivFood division produces tinplate food cans for the canned food market, as well as a range of diversified aluminum and tinplate cans, including aerosols, paint and general line cans. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R12,513.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|689.90
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.63
|14.09