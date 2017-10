Naspers Ltd (NPNJn.J)

Naspers buys half of Rocket's stake in Delivery Hero JOHANNESBURG/BERLIN South African e-commerce giant Naspers increased its investment in online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero on Thursday, buying half the stake of German investor Rocket Internet for 660 million euros (581.17 million pounds).

Naspers buys half of Rocket's stake in Delivery Hero JOHANNESBURG/BERLIN South African e-commerce giant Naspers increased its investment in online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero on Thursday, buying half the stake of German investor Rocket Internet for 660 million euros ($775 million).

UPDATE 3-Naspers buys half of Rocket's stake in Delivery Hero * Rocket Internet shares jump 5.8 pct (Adds comments from Rocket Internet CEO)

Naspers buys half of Rocket's stake in Delivery Hero JOHANNESBURG/BERLIN South African e-commerce giant Naspers increased its investment in online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero on Thursday, buying half the stake of German investor Rocket Internet for 660 million euros (580.42 million).

South Africa's Naspers ups stake in Delivery Hero for $775 mln JOHANNESBURG, Sept 28 South Africa e-commerce giant Naspers said it had agreed to buy an additional 13 percent stake in online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero for $775 million.

BRIEF-Naspers ‍increases stake in Delivery Hero ​ * ‍ANNOUNCED DEAL TO OBTAIN 22.4 MILLION SHARES IN DELIVERY HERO FROM ROCKET INTERNET FOR EUR 660 MLN ($775 MLN) AT A PRICE OF EUR 29.50 PER SHARE​

BRIEF-Rocket Internet sells 13% in Delivery Hero to Naspers for EUR 660 mln * DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SELLS 13% SHAREHOLDING IN DELIVERY HERO TO NASPERS

BRIEF-Naspers gives update on Novus unbundling * APPORTIONMENT OF TAX COST FOR SOUTH AFRICAN INCOME TAX PURPOSES IN RESPECT OF UNBUNDLING

BRIEF-Naspers to unbundle Novus Holdings shares to Naspers shareholders * UNBUNDLING OF NOVUS HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES TO NASPERS SHAREHOLDERS