NEPI Rockcastle PLC (NRPJ.J)
NRPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,489.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
Change (% chg)
-39.00 (-0.20%)
-39.00 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
NEPI Rockcastle plc is an Isle of Man-based commercial property investor and developer. The Company owns and manages retail assets and offices in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, with a complementary portfolio of global real estate listed securities. Its property portfolio includes 42 retail, 6 office and 2... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R97,632.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|538.95
|Dividend:
|374.14
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Block trade: Nepi Rockcastle says equity raising of about 3 bln rand
* BLOCK TRADE: NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC - NEPI ROCKCASTLE ANNOUNCES EQUITY RAISING OF APPROXIMATELY ZAR3 BILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: