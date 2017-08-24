Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NT1J.J)

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q4 GAAP shr $0.20 * Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Net1 terminates consulting agreement with Serge C.P. Belamant * Net1 terminates consulting agreement with Serge C.P. Belamant

BRIEF-Net1 announces closure of FCPA investigation by U.S. DoJ * Net1 announces closure of FCPA investigation by U.S. Department of Justice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies enters into an equity implementation agreement * Net 1 UEPS Technologies says on June 19, co through unit entered into an equity implementation agreement with Cell C Proprietary Ltd - SEC filing

BRIEF-Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says High Court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order * Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Net1 says advocate Neville Melville will oversee dispute resolution regarding Co's financial services * Net1 announces the establishment of financial services ombudsman

BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS says to continue to pursue Cell C stake acquisition * Net 1 ueps technologies-will continue to pursue acquisition of 15% interest in issued share capital of cell c (pty) ltd ("cell c") for of zar 2 billion​

BRIEF-Net1 retiring CEO Serge Belamant to be succeeded by Herman Kotze * Net1 announces retirement of serge belamant and appointment of herman kotze as ceo