Netcare Ltd (NTCJ.J)

Britain's Spire rejects 1.2 billion pound Mediclinic offer, shares soar Britain's Spire Healthcare has rejected a full takeover offer from South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International , which already owns nearly 30 percent of its stock, sending its shares up 12 percent.

South Africa's Netcare to buy rest of UK's BMI Healthcare JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Netcare said Thursday it would buy the rest of the shares it does not already own in Britain's BMI Healthcare from private equity firm Apax and other investors in an all-share deal worth more than $125 million.

BRIEF-Netcare says full-year EBITDA margins intact * NETCARE LTD - ‍GUIDED FULL-YEAR EBITDA MARGINS WOULD REMAIN BROADLY IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF EBITDA MARGIN OF 21.1% AND THIS GUIDANCE REMAINS INTACT​