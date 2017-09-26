Edition:
United Kingdom

Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

NTG.L on London Stock Exchange

448.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
448.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
468,688
52-wk High
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02

Chart for

About

Northgate plc is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the light commercial vehicle hire business in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. The Company's segments include UK, Spain and Corporate. The Company has a national network of approximately 80 branches across the United Kingdom and Ireland with a total... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): £597.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 133.23
Dividend: 11.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.18 10.90
ROE: -- 10.44 14.09

Latest News about NTG.L

BRIEF-Northgate fires ‍CFO Paddy Gallagher on conviction of assault

* NORTHGATE PLC - ‍PADDY GALLAGHER, CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER, HAS BEEN SUMMARILY DISMISSED DUE TO HIS CONVICTION FOR SUMMARY OFFENCE OF COMMON ASSAULT​

26 Sep 2017
» More NTG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More NTG.L Market Views