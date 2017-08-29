Edition:
Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)

NTHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.20TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-1.35%)
Prev Close
2.23TL
Open
2.22TL
Day's High
2.23TL
Day's Low
2.20TL
Volume
1,230,709
Avg. Vol
1,528,880
52-wk High
3.30TL
52-wk Low
2.20TL

About

Net Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company active in the tourism sector with duty-free store management, hotel management, real estate development and other touristic services. The Company's activities include the management of cafes, casinos, duty-free shops and book stores, publishing books for tourists and children,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.04
Market Cap(Mil.): TL785.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 338.60
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.27 10.90
ROE: -- 5.08 14.09

Latest News about NTHOL.IS

BRIEF-Net Holding to issue debt instruments up to EUR 50 million

* TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS UP TO EUR 50 MILLION OR EQUIVALENT IN OTHER FOREIGN Currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Net Holding Q2 net profit rises to 12.8 million lira

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q2 REVENUE 152.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 111.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

16 Aug 2017
