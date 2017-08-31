NTPC Ltd (NTPC.BO)
181.65INR
11:28am BST
Rs5.00 (+2.83%)
Rs176.65
Rs177.00
Rs182.60
Rs176.65
411,480
611,028
Rs182.60
Rs146.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs1,451,614.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8,245.46
|Dividend:
|2.17
|Yield (%):
|2.72
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
Morning News Call - India, August 31
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_08312017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Power Minister Piyush Goyal, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal, Laurus Labs CEO Satyanarayana Chava and other corporate exec
India raises $1.4 bln from NTPC share sale - stock exchange data
MUMBAI, Aug 30 The Indian government has raised 91.36 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) from a share sale in state-run utility NTPC Ltd, according to Reuters calculations based on stock exchange data.
BRIEF-NTPC Ltd signs term loan of 30 bln rupees with ICICI Bank
* Says signs term loan of 30 billion rupees with ICICI bank ltd.
Indian shares fall for first session in five; NTPC top loser
Aug 29 Indian shares fell on Tuesday and were set to snap four consecutive sessions of gains as the firing of a missile over Japan by North Korea rattled investors, while the expiry of local derivatives contracts this week also hit sentiment.
UPDATE 1-India to sell up to 10 pct of utility NTPC in potential $2.2 bln deal
* Sale part of divestment programme to help meet deficit (Adds details on the sale)