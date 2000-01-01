Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)
NVSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
700.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
700.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
700.00
700.00
Open
702.00
702.00
Day's High
720.00
720.00
Day's Low
685.00
685.00
Volume
103,443
103,443
Avg. Vol
726,931
726,931
52-wk High
1,130.00
1,130.00
52-wk Low
545.00
545.00
About
Novus Holdings Limited is engaged in commercial printing and manufacturing operations. The Company's principal operations are in print media, printing on packaging and the manufacture of tissue paper. Its segments include Printing and Other. The Printing segment is engaged in the printing of books, magazines, newspapers and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R2,389.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|347.33
|Dividend:
|56.00
|Yield (%):
|8.14
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.09
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.23
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.57
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.