Edition:
United Kingdom

Northview Apartment REIT (NVU_u.TO)

NVU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.75CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
$23.58
Open
$23.60
Day's High
$23.76
Day's Low
$23.56
Volume
62,595
Avg. Vol
105,671
52-wk High
$23.80
52-wk Low
$18.67

Chart for

About

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Northern Property Real Estate Investment Trust, is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company is a multi-family residential real estate investor and operator that provide a spectrum of rental accommodations with a portfolio of over 24,000... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,145.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.95
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 7.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.82 10.90
ROE: -- 5.21 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates