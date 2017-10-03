Edition:
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)

NWH_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.38CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
$11.42
Open
$11.43
Day's High
$11.43
Day's Low
$11.34
Volume
169,097
Avg. Vol
180,492
52-wk High
$11.47
52-wk Low
$9.60

About

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): $979.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 87.61
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 7.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.94 10.90
ROE: -- 14.52 14.09

Latest News about NWH_u.TO

BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units

* NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces $125 million bought deal of trust units

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports quarterly FFO per unit $0.24

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25

* Qtrly occupancy 95.7 percent versus 95.6 percent last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

12 May 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: ** Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) is acquiring Dublin-based AWAS, the world's tenth biggest aircraft lessor, in a deal that will add over 200 planes to its fleet and more than double the size of its current business. ** Goals Soccer Centres Plc, the five-a-side football pitch operator, confirmed that it was in early discussions with privately-owned Powerle

24 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Generation Healthcare REIT says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

* Says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT for all units in co

24 Apr 2017
