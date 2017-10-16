Edition:
NEX Group PLC (NXGN.L)

NXGN.L on London Stock Exchange

618.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
618.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,079,581
52-wk High
937.12
52-wk Low
445.90

About

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company's segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.89
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,498.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 379.74
Dividend: 27.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.81 10.90
ROE: -- 13.22 14.09

Latest News about NXGN.L

MOVES-Knott steps down as NEX Optimisation head

LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Jenny Knott has stepped down as CEO of NEX Optimisation, the post-trade division of the former ICAP group. She will be replaced by Ken Pigaga, previously global chief operating officer of the wider NEX Group.

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-NEX says ‍Jenny Knott to step down as Nex Optimisation CEO

* NEX GROUP PLC - ‍JENNY KNOTT TO STEP DOWN AS NEX OPTIMISATION UNIT'S​ CEO

16 Oct 2017

Buyside faces collateral cliff as margining hits FX forwards

LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - A long tail of buyside firms will be forced to collateralise currency hedges from January, as sweeping European reforms bring trillions of dollars of FX forwards into scope for variation margin payments.

06 Oct 2017

NEX Group warns on profits at post-trade business

British financial trading technology company NEX Group Plc said increased spending at its post-trade and information services operations would dent the division's profitability, sending its stock lower on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's NEX Group warns on profits at post-trade business

Oct 2 British financial trading technology company NEX Group Plc said increased spending at its post-trade and information services operations would dent the division's profitability, sending its stock lower on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

Financial broker NEX reports 7 pct rise in first-half revenue

Oct 2 British financial broker NEX Group Plc said revenue rose 7 percent in the first half of the year, but added that increased spending at its post-trade and information services operations would dent that division's profitability.

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-NEX Group July spot FX volumes up 1 percent year on year

* July ‍spot Fx volumes at $80.4 billion, up 1 percent versus a year ago​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-NEX withdraws political donations resolution, remaining backed at AGM ‍​

* Resolution 16, to authorise the company to make political donations, was withdrawn with the prior approval of the meeting‍​

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Nex Group says unlikely it will be the next owner of Trayport

* Nex- "nex regulatory reporting is the sole business that will need to provide services within the after brexit"-cfo

12 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-NEX Group Q1 revenue up on more "normalised" market conditions

July 12 NEX Group Plc, the financial trading and technology company, reported a rise in first-quarter revenue as financial markets started to move towards more "normalised" conditions despite low volatility, after interest rate rises in the United States and better economic conditions in Europe.

12 Jul 2017
