Next PLC (NXT.L)

Next rides out weaker pound, sees brighter outlook LONDON British clothing retailer Next said it had managed to cushion the inflationary impact of a weak pound and nudged up its full-year sales and profit forecasts, sending its shares more than 10 percent higher on Thursday.

Global stocks slip as Wall Street eases, dovish BoE hits sterling NEW YORK A gauge of world stocks declined as Wall Street dipped on Thursday, although European shares rallied, while sterling hit a nine-month low against the euro after the Bank of England's policymakers kept interest rates unchanged.

Earnings buoy European shares but DAX hurt by Siemens MILAN European shares inched up on Thursday as solid company earnings more than offset a weak energy sector and a slump in German industrial giant Siemens on delays to a planned unit listing.