Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2Dn.DE)

Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit beats consensus FRANKFURT, July 26 Telefonica Deutschland reported a bigger than expected rise in core profit in the second quarter thanks to continuing cost cuts following its 2014 acquisition of E-Plus and stuck with its guidance for the full year.

Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey BERLIN, July 21 Fresenius named Rachel Empey as its chief financial officer on Friday, poaching her from Telefonica Deutschland.

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland names Markus Rolle new CFO * dgap-adhoc: telefónica deutschland holding ag: telefónica deutschland holding ag appoints new cfo and extends the management board

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland to reach 75 pct of E-plus synergies this year * CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

Telefonica Deutschland Q1 core profit misses expectations FRANKFURT, May 5 Telefonica Deutschland reported a smaller than expected 2-percent rise in first-quarter core profit, as roaming changes partly offset increased data usage by its customers and benefits from the E-Plus acquisition.

UPDATE 1-Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO -Manager Magazin * Telefonica D. says Empey's contract runs until end-2018 (Adds comment from Telefonica Deutschland, details on Empey's career)

BRIEF-Telefonica Deutschland says its CFO has a contract through end-2018 April 27 Telefonica Deutschland in response to Manager Magazin report saying CFO Rachel Empey will be named new CFO of Fresenius