Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE.TO)
OBE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.25CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-2.34%)
Prev Close
$1.28
Open
$1.30
Day's High
$1.30
Day's Low
$1.25
Volume
359,204
Avg. Vol
668,980
52-wk High
$2.72
52-wk Low
$1.03
About
Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is a Canada-based conventional oil and natural gas producer and development and production company. The Company operates a portfolio of opportunities with an oil position in the Cardium, Viking and Peace River areas of Alberta. The Alberta Viking area offers a mix of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|4.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$665.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|504.33
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Edward Kernaghan reports a 5.5 pct stake in Obsidian Energy as of Oct 3
* Edward J. Kernaghan reports a 5.5 pct stake in Obsidian Energy as of Oct 3 - SEC filing
BRIEF-Obsidian Energy reports Q2 FFO of $0.09/shr
* Obsidian Energy announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Apache Corporation (APA.N)
|$40.30
|-1.23
|Williams Companies Inc (WMB.N)
|$28.84
|-0.49
|Encana Corp (ECA.TO)
|$14.09
|-0.25
|Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)
|$3.07
|-0.14