Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC.SI)

OCBC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

11.49SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$11.51
Open
$11.51
Day's High
$11.54
Day's Low
$11.46
Volume
2,089,800
Avg. Vol
4,670,966
52-wk High
$11.60
52-wk Low
$8.33

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (the Bank) is a Singapore-based financial services company. The Bank is engaged in the business of banking, life assurance, general insurance, asset management, investment holding, futures and stockbroking. Its segments are Global Consumer/Private Banking, Global Corporate/Investment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): $47,683.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,193.79
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 3.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about OCBC.SI

Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes Final 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) AUD300 million floating rate notes due October 2020 a final rating of 'AA-'. The notes are issued under OCBC's USD10 billion global medium-term note programme. This follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 25 September 2017.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp priced EUR 500 mln covered bonds

Sept 29 Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited ()

29 Sep 2017

Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes 'AA-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) proposed Australian dollar-denominated floating rate notes due October 2020 an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under OCBC's USD10 billion global medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The proceeds of the note

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp prices A$300 mln notes due 2020

Sept 25 Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-OCBC appoints Chua Kim Chiu as independent director

* Appoints Chua Kim Chiu as independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Singapore Press enters loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

* Entered into a loan agreement with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited for loan facility of S$280 million

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation buys 685,400 shares in Great Eastern Holdings

* Purchased 685,400 shares at S$24.90 per share in Great Eastern Holdings Limited for S$17.07 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-First REIT secures S$50million revolving credit facility

* Secures S$50million revolving credit facility and extends maturity date of its term loans

04 Aug 2017

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore falls about 1 pct as financials drag

By Chris Thomas July 28 Singapore shares cut losses at the close of trade on Friday after falling nearly 1 percent, as the city-state's biggest banks pulled down the index and as sentiment took a hit after total jobs fell in the second quarter, the most in 14 years. The FTSE Straits Times Index closed 0.7 percent lower, but rose 0.5 percent on week, its fifth straight weekly gain. DBS Group fell 2.6 percent, United Overseas Bank slipped 2.2 percent and Oversea-Chines

28 Jul 2017

SE Asia Stocks-Subdued; Singapore drops as top banks swoon

By Chris Thomas July 28 Singapore shares fell as much as 1 percent on Friday, dragged by financials, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued in line with broader Asian shares after a tech-stock driven slide on Wall Street. The FTSE Straits Times Index saw its biggest drop in over a week, posting its first fall in four sessions, with the city-state's biggest banks pulling the index under. DBS Group and United Overseas Bank fell as much as 2.6 percen

28 Jul 2017
