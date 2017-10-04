Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs cuts stake in Ocado to 2.24 pct - filing‍​ * GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS STAKE IN OCADO GROUP TO 2.24 PERCENT FROM 3.26 PERCENT - FILING‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ocado Group says priced offering of 250 mln stg senior secured notes due 2024 * Ocado Group - has priced an offering of 250 million stg senior secured notes due 2024 at a coupon of 4 pct and an issue price of 100 pct

Fitch Assigns First-Time Rating of 'BB-' to Ocado Group plc, Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' to Ocado Group plc (Ocado). The Outlook is Stable. We have also assigned an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)' to its planned seven-year GBP200 million senior secured guaranteed bond.. The assignment of the final ratings is subject to receipt of final bank loan and bond documentation being substantially on the terms as presented to Fitch. Ocado

Ocado prepares first bond delivery LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Ocado Group is planning to sell a debut bond to fund its UK retail capacity and improvements to its proprietary platform.

BRIEF-Ocado Group posts 22-wk profit before tax of 6.7 million pounds * ‍Launches an offering of senior secured notes that would be issued with customary high yield terms​