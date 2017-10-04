Edition:
Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

OCDO.L on London Stock Exchange

293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
293.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,112,671
52-wk High
340.00
52-wk Low
233.00

About

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company's principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

Overall

Beta: 1.42
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,866.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 630.63
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.21 10.90
ROE: -- 25.25 14.09

Latest News about OCDO.L

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs cuts stake in Ocado to 2.24 pct - filing‍​

* GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS STAKE IN OCADO GROUP TO 2.24 PERCENT FROM 3.26 PERCENT - FILING‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Ocado Group says priced offering of 250 mln stg senior secured notes due 2024

* Ocado Group - has priced an offering of 250 million stg senior secured notes due 2024 at a coupon of 4 pct and an issue price of 100 pct

14 Jun 2017

Fitch Assigns First-Time Rating of 'BB-' to Ocado Group plc, Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-' to Ocado Group plc (Ocado). The Outlook is Stable. We have also assigned an expected rating of 'BB(EXP)' to its planned seven-year GBP200 million senior secured guaranteed bond.. The assignment of the final ratings is subject to receipt of final bank loan and bond documentation being substantially on the terms as presented to Fitch. Ocado

12 Jun 2017

Ocado prepares first bond delivery

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Ocado Group is planning to sell a debut bond to fund its UK retail capacity and improvements to its proprietary platform.

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Ocado Group posts 22-wk profit before tax of 6.7 million pounds

* ‍Launches an offering of senior secured notes that would be issued with customary high yield terms​

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Ocado announces first international customer for Ocado Smart Platform​

* Ocado Group Plc - ‍announcement of first international customer for Ocado Smart Platform​

05 Jun 2017
