Oceana Group Ltd (OCEJ.J)
OCEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
8,990.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
20.00 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
8,970.00
Open
8,620.00
Day's High
9,000.00
Day's Low
8,620.00
Volume
12,909
Avg. Vol
85,168
52-wk High
12,639.00
52-wk Low
7,800.00
About
Oceana Group Limited is engaged in catching, processing and procurement of various marine species, including pilchard, anchovy, redeye herring, gulf menhaden, tuna, lobster, squid, horse mackerel and hake. The Company's segments are Canned fish and fishmeal (Africa), which harvests, procures and processes small pelagic species,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R11,289.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|135.53
|Dividend:
|90.00
|Yield (%):
|5.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.46
|14.09
BRIEF-Oceana Group FY basic HEPS seen down between 35-50 pct
* BASIC HEPS FOR YEAR ENDING 30 SEPT EXPECTED TO DECREASE 35% -50% TO BETWEEN 457 CENTS PER SHARE AND 352 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Oceana Group posts HY basic HEPS of 193.8 cents
* HY profit before taxation 333.9 million rand versus 437.1 million rand year ago