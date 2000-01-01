Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)
OCTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,278.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
2,278.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
-26.00 (-1.13%)
-26.00 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
2,304.00
2,304.00
Open
2,310.00
2,310.00
Day's High
2,310.00
2,310.00
Day's Low
2,278.00
2,278.00
Volume
272,589
272,589
Avg. Vol
179,300
179,300
52-wk High
2,554.00
2,554.00
52-wk Low
1,950.00
1,950.00
About
Octodec Investments Limited is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in the residential, retail, shopping center, industrial and office property sectors. The Company operates through six segments: Offices, Retail, Shopping centres, Industrial, Parking and Residential. The Company is involved in property... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R6,253.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|273.67
|Dividend:
|104.80
|Yield (%):
|9.10
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09