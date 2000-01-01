Edition:
United Kingdom

Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)

OCTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,278.00ZAc
2:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

-26.00 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
2,304.00
Open
2,310.00
Day's High
2,310.00
Day's Low
2,278.00
Volume
272,589
Avg. Vol
179,300
52-wk High
2,554.00
52-wk Low
1,950.00

Chart for

About

Octodec Investments Limited is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in the residential, retail, shopping center, industrial and office property sectors. The Company operates through six segments: Offices, Retail, Shopping centres, Industrial, Parking and Residential. The Company is involved in property... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.23
Market Cap(Mil.): R6,253.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 273.67
Dividend: 104.80
Yield (%): 9.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates