OceanaGold Corp (OGC.TO)
OGC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.58CAD
23 Oct 2017
3.58CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.28%)
$-0.01 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$3.59
$3.59
Open
$3.56
$3.56
Day's High
$3.61
$3.61
Day's Low
$3.54
$3.54
Volume
894,785
894,785
Avg. Vol
2,166,646
2,166,646
52-wk High
$5.00
$5.00
52-wk Low
$3.24
$3.24
About
OceanaGold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. The Company's segments are New Zealand, the Philippines, the United States and All other segments. The Company's assets encompass its flagship operation, the Didipio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,405.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|615.08
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Mirasol and OceanaGold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and OceanaGold sign definitive exploration option agreement for Mirasol's Claudia Gold-Silver Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Mirasol Resources signed LoI with Oceanagold for JV agreement for Claudia Gold-Silver Project
* Mirasol Resources- signed LoI with Oceanagold Corp with respect to option JV agreement for Claudia au+ag project in Santa Cruz province Argentina
BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina