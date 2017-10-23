OceanaGold Corp (OGC.TO)

BRIEF-Mirasol and OceanaGold sign definitive exploration option agreement * Mirasol and OceanaGold sign definitive exploration option agreement for Mirasol's Claudia Gold-Silver Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mirasol Resources ‍signed LoI with Oceanagold for JV agreement for Claudia Gold-Silver Project * Mirasol Resources- ‍signed LoI with Oceanagold Corp with respect to option JV agreement for Claudia au+ag project in Santa Cruz province Argentina​