Oi SA (OIBR3.SA)

UPDATE 2-Brazilian phone carrier Oi suffers two setbacks in debt restructuring SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA faced two setbacks from the government on Monday in its efforts to pull off the country's biggest-ever in-court debt restructuring.

Oi creditors meeting put off again by bankruptcy judge SAO PAULO, Oct 23 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA's bankruptcy protection case has agreed again to postpone the creditors assembly that was originally scheduled for Monday until Friday Nov. 10, the company said in a securities filing.

Brazil telecoms regulator rejects Oi's proposed fine-for-investment swap SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Brazilian telecoms regulator Anatel has rejected a request by debt-laden carrier Oi SA to swap billions of reais in regulatory fines for new investments, the regulator said in a statement on Monday, a fresh setback for the company's ongoing judicial reorganization.

UPDATE 3-Brazil judge gives creditors more time to work out Oi restructuring SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The judge overseeing phone carrier Oi SA's bankruptcy case agreed on Friday to give creditors and the company more time to reconcile competing restructuring proposals, 16 months into Brazil's largest in-court reorganization.

Brazil's Oi ready for Monday creditors meeting, CEO says BRASILIA, Oct 20 Debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is "totally prepared" for a creditors assembly on Monday, but the group will continue conversations should a petition by bondholders to delay the meeting be approved, the company's chief executive said on Friday.